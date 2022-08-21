Moyale plot revenge on Mafco

Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa says his team will revenge the first round defeat to Mafco when the two military sides clash again today in the TNM Super League.

The Lions of Kaning’ina soldiers suffered a 3-1 loss at Chitowe.

“We are looking forward to getting three points this Sunday though we are playing with a team that is in good position in the table.

“We will try as much as possible to control the game and to encourage the boys to maintain what they are doing in second round and they are really doing well.

“We are playing with a military team also but all in all we will encourage the boys to do well so that we can get three points and push up in the table,” said Mwansa.

Mwansa added that experienced players like Chrispin Fukizi, Boy Boy Chima and Mtopijo Njewa who have been recalled are having good training sessions.

“We are hoping these guys are going to boost up these young guys to do well and for sure the way all of them are playing I think it will be much better for us in the second round,” he said.

After a difficult first round, Moyale Barracks started the second round brightly as they beat Mighty Tigers before lost to Blue Eagles in their second game.

Of the 27 meetings between the two teams, the Lions of Kaning’ina have recorded 12 wins while Mafco have a record of 10 wins. Five games have ended in stalemate.

Moyale dwell on position 10 with 20 points following their while Mafco are on third position with 34 points.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24