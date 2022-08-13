Fisd International Volleyball tourney kicks off in Mzuzu

The Fisd International Volleyball Tournament started yesterday at Katoto Courts in Mzuzu with teams from Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania among those set to participate during the tournament which will end tomorrow.

Making his statement on the onset of the tournament, Killy Msukwa, one of the organisers, said the first games have given a highlight of the event which has started on a high pitch in regard to the local and international teams’ participation.

Said Msukwa: “Some of the teams have not made it due to other assignments but at least teams from Zambia have managed to join and we hope for a better tournament this year.”

Msukwa then indicated that the tournament has this far produced technical fruits hence the idea to involve international teams so that local teams improve their game standard of play to match their counterparts.

“The main reason we invite international teams is to build a capacity and lay an improving platform for our local teams,” said Msukwa.

So far, teams from Zambia and Tanzania have registered to participate in this year’s International Volleyball tournament.