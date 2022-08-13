Mulhako Wa Alhomwe to hold fundraiser tomorrow

Organizers of this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival say all is set for the group’s mega fundraising gospel show slated for this coming Sunday, August 14 at Robbins Park in Blantyre.

This is according to Jubeki Monjeza who is the Publicity Secretary for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival which is slated for 9th October.

Monjeza told Malawi24 that the cultural group thought of organizing this gospel show so as to source some funds for the annual gathering that will take place at Chonde in Mulanje district.

He then pleaded with Malawians to join the gospel show which he said shall be first of its kind and has since confirmed that musicians Favored Martha, King James Phiri, Dr. Ethel Kamwendo Banda and Princess Chisulo are set to perform.

“We are done with everything regarding preparations for the mega gospel show this Sunday at Robins Park in the commercial city of Blantyre and thus in terms of artists, venue, guest of honor and other things.

“This is not an ordinary show, this a very big show. You know we can’t talk about gospel music in Malawi without mentioning the likes of Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, King James Phiri, Favoured Martha, Princess Chisulo and of cause the Ndirande Angricani Voices. They are all performing at the Mulhako mega gospel show,” said Monjeza.

Monjeza further indicated that Chief Executive Officer for FDH Financial Holdings Limited has been invited to grace the occasion, where the group is eyeing something between K20 million to K50 mlilion.

Overall, the grouping is expected to raise over K180 Million Kwacha which is the estimated budget for this year’s event.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed by the late president Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika in 2007 with the aim of promoting the chomwe culture.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24