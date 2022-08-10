Two jailed for stealing K820,000 from Chipiku Plus

The First Grade Magistrate Court in Blantyre on August 8 sentenced Aubrey Justin, 24, and 30-year-old Josaya Bamusi to two years in jail with hard labour each for stealing K820,000 from Chipiku Plus Shop at Ginnery Corner in Blantyre.

Blantyre Police Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said the court heard through state prosecutor Sergeant Chisomo Bulla Ndalama that on the evening of July 8, 2022 the two convicts went into Chipiku Plus shop at Ginnery corner in pretence of buying washing powder.

After lingering for a while in the shop, the duo did not buy anything but rather proceeded to the cash register where they stole K820,000 cash after it was left unattended by the operator.

Appearing in court, both convicts pleaded not guilty to the charge prompting the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, the two asked the court to give them lesser sentences saying that both were first offenders.

In her submission, Sergeant Bulla Ndalama asked the court for a stiffer punishment saying the two planned before committing the crime.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatila concurred with the state hence slapped each to 2-years imprisonment with hard labour.

Aubrey Justin hails from Paulo Village, Traditional Authority Kapoloka in Machinga whilst Josaya Bamusi comes from Malinda Village, Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre.