Woman arrested for dumping baby in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay District are keeping in custody Mary Nkhoma for dumping a baby boy in a pit latrine at Pundu Primary School in the district.

Report filed at Nkhata Bay Police Station, indicate that on August 6, 2022, one of the villagers James Msumba who resides in a village surrounding the primary school, wanted to answer a call of nature using the afore-mentioned pit latrine where he heard a baby crying.

The baby was immediately retrieved alive from the toilet and was taken to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where it is receiving treatment.

Headteacher for the school conveyed the report to Nkhata Bay Police Station where investigations were launched leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The mother hails from Mbavi Village T/A Njewa in Lilongwe. She will appear in court soon to answer charges of concealing birth of a child.

