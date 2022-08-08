Charisma and Emtee release visuals for “Move”

By Roy Kafoteka

Multi-talented and Award-winning artists, Charisma and Emtee have finally come through with the release of new visuals for their hit single “Move”.

Shot by Dir X Ubwino, with the co-assistance of Athume, Dir Uno, and Matt the “Move” music video comes out a few months later after the official single debuted earlier in March, which topped off as one of the best collaborations of the year.

Since its release, the song has gotten massive popular views with fans, and across social media, and digital streaming platforms, as well as making the top urban chart on Radio 2 FM’s ‘Made On Monday’ Top [email protected] at number 2.

The new visuals set off a new look into the growing relationship between the two African hit-makers, and show off a dynamic view of what we can expect come future collaborations.

This also comes as a new setting for both the Malawian and South African industry, looking through as a promising year for all fans of the Hip-Hop genre. What started as a slow response is beginning to get hotter than ever as we see the Malawian and SA culture tying notes with more fruitful collaborations and urban artists getting a spotlight.

Many SA music fans can agree that, following his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2019, Emtee has had a bit of a shaky career. Though after the formation of his imprint of Emtee Records he has managed to maintain a strong still standing music career, showing great talent.

His last studio album, LOGAN, received many positive views and responses from different music critics, including Sekese Rasephei from OkayAfrica who said; “All in all, LOGAN is a solid addition to Emtee’s rich discography”.

Emtee has since received an SA Hip-Hop Award Nomination for Album of the Year 2021, and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Award at the Global Music Africa Awards 2022.

Malawi’s urban artist, Charisma, continues to dominate the airwaves by every chance possible. From his determined hard work, is pulling in the crowd with stage presence and awareness in the best way he knows best.

An artist that continues to circulate the urban circle, Charisma is taking the Malawian flag to international levels.

Check out “Move” official music video!