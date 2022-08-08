Mozambican traditional doctors to attend Mulhako feast

Organisers for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival have invited traditional doctors from Mozambique who will bring with them special herbs which are useful during ‘love making’ such as Gondolosi, Tseketseke, Tambala and Namulilira.

Publicity Secretary for the event, Jubeki Monjeza, disclosed this during a press briefing held on Sunday at Chonde Headquarters in Mulanje district ahead of the annual event slated for 9 0ctober.

According to Monjeza, the preparations for the Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival for this year are going on smoothly; adding the festival will be celebrated in a very unique style.

“Preparations for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe are going on smoothly. We have invited traditional doctors from Mozambique who will bring with them special herbs which are useful during ‘love making’ ceremony and to heal sicknesses,” said Monjeza

This year’s Mulhako feast is expected to cost about 180 Million Kwacha (One Eighty Million Kwacha), according to the Publicity Secretary Monjeza.

Monjeza said: “We have lined up a number of fundraising activities to source the mount and we are very optimistic that we will surpass the target,”

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 by former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

The Lhomwes are largely concentrated in Chiradzulu, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo and some parts of Blantyre and Zomba.

