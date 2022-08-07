Wanderers reach FDH Cup quarterfinals

Part of the game between Dynamos and Wanderers (Image source: Mighty Wanderers)

By Ernest Gama

Goals from Yamikani Chester, Vincent Nyangulu and Alfred Manyozo saw Mighty Wanderers beat Dedza Dynamos 3-0 and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FDH Cup at Dedza Stadium.

The game started at a low pace and it took 35 minutes for the deadlock to be broken.

Yamikani Chester scored the opener after receiving a fine ball from Stanley Sanudi.

Two minutes before half time, Stanley Sanudi’s cross met Vincent Nyangulu inside the 16-yard box and Nyangulu tapped it in.

In the second half, Dynamos tried to come back into the game but Mighty Wanderers’ defence was well organized, stopping Charles Chipala and Promise Kamwendo’s shots.

A good run from Stanley Sanudi in the 51st minute gave Promise Kamwendo tough time and Kamwendo fouled him.

From the resulting free kick, Isaac Kaliati played it to Alfred Manyozo who scored the third goal.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers made its first substitution on 62 minutes, bringing in Chiukepo Msowoya and for Vincent Nyangulu while Dynamos, in the 65th minute, introduced Lameck Gaphani and Henry Misinjo for Clement nyondo and Lameck Phiri.

Later, Francis Nkonda and Misheck Botomani replaced Felix Zulu and Muhammad Sulumba for Nomads.

The two sides were not able to add to the scores and the match ended three nill in fovaur of the visitors.

It is the first loss at Dedza Stadium for Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar this season where they have played four games.

Speaking after the game, Dynamos head coach Dan Dzinkambani accepted defeat saying his side did not play well.

“I don’t know what happened to my players but we will focus on league games to win more matches so that we can finish on better position,” said Dzinkambani.

Wanderers technical director Edngton Ng’onamo said he was impressed with the performance of his boys and ending unbeaten record of Dedza Dynamos.

“Our mission is to be champions of this year’s FDH cup and we will work hard to win in quatorfinals of FDH Cup,” said Ng’onamo.

