Businessman robbed of K10 million in Nsanje

Criminals broke into a businessman’s house in Nsanje and stole K10 million which the businessman made from the sale of farm produce.

Nsanje Police Station, Spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma said the attack happened during the night of July 19 at Bangula Trading Centre in Nsanje District.

Zalakoma identified the victim as Wyson Chitseko aged 62 who plies his business at Bangula Trading Centre.

Chitseko told police that a gang of 15 criminals attacked him in his house and threatened to kill him before stealing money amounting to K10 million.

According to Zalakoma, on July 19, 2022 at around 17:00 hours Chitseko knocked off and closed his shop after a long day business.

After taking supper, he went to sleep together with his family and the money amounting to K10 million which was realized from the sales of the farm produce during 2021/2022 season was safely kept in a tin inside his house.

“Around 24:00 hours a gang of criminals who were over 15 in number invaded the victim’s house and forced the door open.

“The criminals threatened the victim and his wife to be killed unless they give them the money the victim was keeping in his house,” Zalakoma said.

She added that fearing for his life and safety, the victim released the money to the criminals and immediately the criminals left the place after assaulting the victim and his wife with panga knives.

The matter was reported to Chiromo Police Unit, who visited the scene.

Meanwhile, Police have launched investigations to trace and arrest the suspects.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24