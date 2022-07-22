Chakwera says Malawi making progress towards big data utilisation

President Lazarus Chakwera says the launch of the National Data Centre means Malawi is making landmark progress towards big data utilisation in form of analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning.

Chakwera said this following the launch of National Data Centre in Blantyre on Thursday.

The National Data Centre will host all government-wide systems and help the administration form economic, social and political insights for effective decision-making and policy implementation.

“Indisputably, the world today runs on Big Data meaning our newly-established centre enables us to network our key sectors like Health, Agriculture, Education, Governance and Social Services to a single platform that allows storage, knowledge sharing, processing and application to improve livelihoods.

“This integrated infrastructure will allow interoperability between government systems, third party and private systems. Interlinkages with the private sector will be enhanced,” the Malawi leader wrote on Facebook after the launch.

Speaking during the launch, Huawei Southern Africa Region President, Leo Chen, applauded Chakwera for embracing the project saying the gesture demonstrates government’s will to guide Malawi towards the coming 4th industrial revolution.

“Malawi places ICT as an enabler for economic growth as highlighted in the Malawi 2063 (MW2063), that the country “shall have robust ICT infrastructure with cross country coverage of reliable and affordable services fostering technological adoption and digital access,” he said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24