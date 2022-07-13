K1 million winner rejects prize

A man who has emerged winner of K1 million in the FDH “Kukonza Tsogolo Promotion” first draw has told the bank to give the money to the poor because he already has money.

FDH Bank this morning held its first draw in the “Kukonza Tsogolo Promotion” in Blantyre.

The man emerged winner and the Bank’s marketing officer called the man to tell him the good news. However, the winner surprised FDH officials and journalists with his response.

“I have money. In fact, I am going to buy a car now. There are a lot of poor people out there. Give the money to them, not me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the bank has attributed the man’s response to the rise in cases of mobile money fraud where people are told that they have won prizes and should send money in order to claim the prizes. Others are sent fake transaction alerts and told that they have received more that they were entitled and should send back the balance.

FDH Bank senior manager under personal and business banking, Elizabeth Phoya, said people have now become cautious with phone calls informing them about promotion wins.

“We will be able to follow up with our official line and we will ask the customer to go to our branch,” Phoya said.

The man later accepted his K1 million prize in the promotion which is aimed at promoting a culture of saving and making investments among FDH customers.

