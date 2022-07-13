Man jailed for stealing electricity cable at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

James Makiyoni aged 20 has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing a 10 metre Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) cable which is used in the operation of a genset at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The Blantyre Principal Resident Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced Makiyoni to 30 months in prison for vandalism contrary to section 45 as read with section 46 of the Electricity Act and 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for offence of theft which is contrary to section 278 of Penal Code.

Blantyre Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza said the court heard through Prosecutor Sub Inspector Sautso Nansogole that Makiyoni was on the morning of Febluary 9, 2022 apprehended by security guards at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after he was found stealing the cable.

Makiyoni was handed over to Blantyre Police Station.

Appearing in court, Makiyoni pleaded not guilty to the charges of the theft and vandalism prompting the state to parade three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, Makiyoni pleaded with the court for leniency but prosecutor Nansogole asked the court to impose a custodial sentence citing that the electric Installation that got vandalized was working to save lives of many and the convict’s conduct is inhuman and people of such behaviour are dangerous to the society.

Passing sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Geofrey Balaka concurred with the state hence slapped Makiyoni with 30 months IHL for the first count and 18 months IHL for the second count respectively and sentences will run concurrently.

James Makiyoni comes from Alufandika Village, Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje District.

Follow us on Twitter::

Tweets by Malawi24