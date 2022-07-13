Expect more arrests — Chizuma

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma says investigations into people who received bribes from UK based businessman Zuneth Sattar are currently at an advanced stage and the general public should expect more arrests.

Speaking to the local media, Chizuma said the bureau is investigating 14 people and the investigations are at an advanced.

“When we complete, Malawians will know,” said Chizuma.

The ACB boss appealed for patience from Malawians saying an investigation into a single procurement contract takes about six months. Chizuma, however, said that the bureau has so far managed to make progress and has investigated five contracts from October, 2021.

On 24 June, the bureau arrested former Inspector General of Malawi Police George Kainja and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mwabi Kaluba on allegations that they received 8,000 (about K8 million) and US$20,000 (about K20 million) respectively from Sattar to award his company a contract worth US$7,875,000 (about K8 billion).

In Malawi, Sattar companies were awarded 16 contracts worth over US$150 million (over K150 billion) between 2017 and 2021. Sattar is accused of inflating prices in the contracts, thereby defrauding Malawi Government.

It is also alleged that the businessperson bribed 53 public officers including Vice President Saulos Chilima in order to secure contracts with government. Chilima is being investigated by the ACB over the allegations but he is yet to be arrested or charged.

Chief of Staff for State Residences Prince Kapondamgaga and former Chairperson of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda are also alleged to have received money from the businessperson.

