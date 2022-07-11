Malawians want me to contest in 2025 elections – Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika says people have been calling on him to contest in the 2025 presidential elections so that he should return to the presidency.

Mutharika who lost the the presidency in the 2020 fresh presidential elections made the remarks in an interview with Voice of America over the weekend.

According to Mutharika, there are people who feel he should become president again to complete projects which he said the current president Lazarus Chakwera has failed to complete.

Mutharika added that on the day he was being interviewed, he had a meeting with chiefs and religious leaders.

“The meeting urged me to publicly declare that I am going to return and run in 2025.

“I am taking everything under advisement at the moment. I have not responded to those calls. I will respond at the right time,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika was declared winner of the 2019 presidential elections but his opponents Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima went to court.

The results were nullified by the Constitutional Court in 2020 which resulted in the holding of the 2020 fresh presidential elections in which Chakwera and Chilima were elected president and vice president respectively.

Mutharika in the interview reiterated his claims that the current government colluded with the Judiciary to remove him from government after one year of his second term.

“It is now coming out clearly that the whole thing was a conspiracy, a judicial coup d’etat,” said Mutharika.

