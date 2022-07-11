Tanker intercepted while carrying Chamba in Mwanza

Police in Mwanza have arrested a 42-year-old tanker driver for Lunyina haulage company who was transporting 229 bags of cannabis sativa to Zimbabwe.

The driver identified as Kings Nyirenda has been arrested together with his accomplice Gift Lapozo who is aged 42.

Nyirenda told the police that the bags of cannabis sativa were being transported to Zimbabwe.

The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer the charge of possessing cannabis sativa without a permit.

Kings Nyirenda comes from Njinga village TA Mberwa in Mzimba while Gift Lapozo comes from Lauji village TA Katunga in Chikwawa.

