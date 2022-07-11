Malawi Coach Marinica faces punishment for insulting referee

By Ernest Gama

Malawi National Football Team player Micium Mhone, head coach Mario Marinica and team manager Steve Madeira have been reported to Confederation of African Football (CAF) for insulting and manhandling the referee during Malawi’s 1-1 draw with eSwatini in the Cosafa Cup last week.

A report which Malawi24 has seen indicates that Marinica together with Madeira insulted Zambian referee Moonje Mahalila for awarding eSwatini a penalty from which they equalized in additional time of the match.

After the match, Marinica reportedly insulted match officials saying “African referees will not officiate at the World Cup because of cheating.”

The report also indicates that the Flames tactician allegedly told the eSwatini player who won the penalty that “I hope you break your leg and not go far with your career.”

Madeira and Mhone are accused of attempting to beat up the Zambian referee at the end of the match. The three have been reported to CAF.

The draw with eSwatini saw Malawi being booted out of the Cosafa Cup as they had lost their first game against Lesotho. Yesterday, the Flames finished the tournament with a 2-0 win over Mauritius.

Malawi have never now the Cosafa Cup since the introduction of the tournament.

