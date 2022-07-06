Mutharika rejects allegations that he was involved in selling bones of persons with albinism

Former President Peter Mutharika says allegations that he was involved in the selling of bones of people with albinism are purely false, malicious and part of evil propaganda.

Mutharika has released a statement today following reports that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the Police to investigate Mutharika’s former aide Hetherwick Ntaba and Mutharika himself on their alleged involvement in the killings of people with albinism.

Mutharika in his statement said the allegations are a continuation of propaganda which he said started ahead of the 2019 presidential elections to destroy his name.

“It is shocking that the manner in which Government wants to pursue this matter carries with it the same pre-2020 propaganda that was intended to discredit my name using the killings of people with albinism,” he said.

Mutharika said he decided during his presidency to respond to similar allegations by setting up the Presidential Task Force on issues to do with killings of people living with albinism. That Task Force was headed by Dr Hetherwick Ntaba who was the Chief Advisor on Domestic Affairs and included Senior Government officials from relevant Ministries like Justice, Gender and Persons with Disabilities, Health; Traditional Healers Association, the Clergy, the Police and others.

According to Mutharika, Ntaba was targeted for simply accepting to head and direct the work of the Task Force.

Secondly, Mutharika appointed a Commission of Inquiry to carry out an independent investigation. The Commission of Inquiry was appointed by Mutharika himself with effect from 5th March 2019.

However, the report was not submitted as expected due to unforeseen circumstances but the work of the Commission was resumed in May, 2020 and the final report was submitted to President Chakwera who did not release the report to the public.

Mutharika argued that it serves no public interest for the President to hide the contents of that report from the public whose right it is to know its contents. He has since threatened to make the report public if Chakwera fails to do so.

“That Report contains the truth of the matter and should be available for the public to know the truth. It will also form a better basis for an investigation which the Director of Public Prosecutions has called for. And because we know the truth as to why the call for the investigation has resurfaced, we would welcome an open and thorough investigation that covers the conduct of both the prosecution and defence lawyers; the prisoners who made these false statements in Court as well as the politicians who engineered these lies about my alleged involvement and that of Dr Ntaba,” Mutharika said.

He also claimed that the allegations against him are being drummed up to divert public opinion from corruption scandals, the rising cost of living, total loss of economic direction and complete failure of leadership under Chakwera.

According to Mutharika, Chakwera’s government is conspiring day and night to cook up charges that should destroy his name for reasons best known to them.

“I want to challenge Dr Chakwera and his government to focus on decisively acting on their corruption scandals, the current economic crisis and begin to provide leadership to save Malawians who are suffering from the rising cost of living instead of wasting time laboring to destroy my name and reputation. I proudly served the people of Malawi, including people with albinism, and I shall always remain a man who seeks love, peace and unity among all Malawians” Mutharika said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24