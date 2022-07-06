Father arrested for raping step-daughter in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa have arrested 32-year-old Thomas Nyondo on allegation that he raped and impregnated his 12-year-old step-daughter.

It is reported that on July 1, 2022, the victim’s mother went to Lufita market, leaving three children including the victim in the custody of the suspect. On July 3 2022, the victim started complaining about pains in the private parts to her grandmother.

Immediately, her grandmother quizzed her and the child revealed that she was defiled by the suspect during the day her mother went to the market .

The victim further told her grandmother that her step-father enticed her with K300 .

The matter was reported to the police who managed to arrest the suspect from his hiding place in Zambwe Village.

The victim was referred to Chitipa District Hospital where they confirmed that she was defiled and was four months pregnant.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer the case of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Thomas Nyondo comes from Namasasa Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.