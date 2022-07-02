Simso Oil tanker overturns in Nkhotakota

A Simso Oil truck has overturned in Nkhotakota and some residents have allegedly stolen fuel from the truck.

Driver of the truck registration number KA 1583 sustained minor injuries during the accident and has been treated as an out-patient at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

The accident has occurred at Chisoti Primary School, between Salima and Nkhotakota, on the M5 road.

Reports indicate that the truck carrying diesel was going to a filling station in Nkhotakota town.

However, the driver was disturbed by lights of an oncoming vehicle. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Last week, a tanker also overturned at Kanduli area in Nkhata Bay along the M5 road.