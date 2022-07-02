Government calls on nurses to be ethical

Deputy Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Valentino Zimpita, has called on nurses to be ethical when discharging their duties.

Dr. Zimpita made the call at St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences at Malosa in Zomba during the graduation of 223 nurses/midwives who were awarded with diplomas.

He observed that when a patient is ill-treated or is under-treated, it becomes difficult for the patient to get healed because the patient is psychologically affected.

He therefoe appealed to the new graduates to ensure they abide by profession ethics wherever they will be deployed to work.

“Make sure you abide by your professional ethics and that you should work with passion because your profession requires you to care for patients,” the Deputy Director of Higher Education said.

Zimpita also appealed to medical universities and health science colleges to encourage students to do research to ensure that their medical practice is backed with research based evidence.

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vitta Malasa, said he was impressed that the Anglican Church has made a meaningful contribution of 223 nurses/midwives to Malawi’s health sector.

He expressed belief that the graduates will discharge their duties professionally, reminding them that nursing is a special calling that requires to total dedication and care for patients.

“We expect that the nurses/midwives will work with professionalism and passion,” Bishop Malasa added.

Principal of St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences, Maxwell Pangani, asked the government to offer scholarship to needy students as most needy students fail to complete their studies because they fail to settle their tuition fees.

He further asked the government to construct additional hostels and classrooms to cope up with increased number of students enrolled at the college.

Pangani also asked government to also provide the college with a bus which should be used to transport college students to various health facilities for their practicals.

223 students graduated at the St. Luke’s College of Health Sciences with diplomas in Nursing and Midwifery uder the theme : ‘Training of competent Nurses/Midwives and Allied Health Workers; Key to achieving sustainable health related goals’

St Luke’s College of Health Sciences belongs to the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire and was established in 1972 as a college of nursing.