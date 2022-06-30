Man arrested for raping his daughter

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 48-year-old man, Sikton Phiri, who hails from Dzanja Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwangwaza, Kasungu for raping his 15-year-old biological daughter.

The incident occurred on June 27, 2022 when the suspect and his family went to search for traditional medicine at a nearby bush within the village.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Assistant Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police, Fatsani Kalungama, said that Phiri defiled his daughter while his wife waited outside the bush.

According to Kalungama, Phiri told his wife to wait somewhere and requested his daughter to escort him into the bush where he sexually abused her.

The suspect is claimed to have given the victim K150 and threatened her to not reveal to her mother of what transpired inside the bush.

He asked the suspect to inform the mother that he had gone to Dzanja Village after leaving the bush.

However, upon arriving at their home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother who reported the issue to Kasungu Police Station where the victim was issued with a referral letter to Kasungu District Hospital which confirmed that she was defiled.

Phiri has been charged with incest which contravenes section 152 of the Penal Code and will appear in court soon.

Reported by Monica Tambala