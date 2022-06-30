NRWB hands over multimillion refuse trucks to Nkhata Bay Council

The Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) on Wednesday officially handed over two multimillion Kwacha state of the art refuse collection trucks to Nkhata Bay District Council.

The HINO trucks worth K146 million are part of the K1.75 billion Nkhata Bay Town Water and Sanitation Project that the board is implementing in order to expand water supply and facilitate sanitation in the lakeshore district.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NRWB Board Chairperson, Engineer James Munthali, expressed hope that the vehicles would be utilised towards improved sanitation efforts.

He said: “I have belief that these vehicles will be put to their rightful use and not become white elephants.”

Council Chairperson, Malani Chifunda, commended the board’s gesture saying it would go a long way to make a clean and safe Nkhata Bay saying the Council will utilize the vehicles for the designated purpose.

In addition, the refuse trucks are expected to complement a state of the art modern waste management facility which has recycling as an added component.

Reported by Patrick Botha