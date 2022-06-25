Zomba to host national commemoration of the Day of African Child

Ndaona (L)

The national commemoration of the Day of African Child will be held on June 30 at Nsondole Primary School ground in Traditional Authority Kuntumanji in Zomba under the theme: ‘Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children.

Zomba Social Welfare Officer, Christopher Ndaona said Minister responsible for Children, Patricia Kaliati is expected to grace the occasion.

Ndaona said the Day of African Child is an important event because it gives a reflection of the struggle of African children and it is also a reminder of the struggle of children in South Africa in 1976 in the fight against apartheid and oppression.

“African children face alot of challenges triggered by traditional beliefs and practices that makes the children vulnerable to abuse,” the District Social Welfare Officer said.

He added that the 2022 commemoration will include solidarity march led by the Prison brass band and several traditional dances, poems plus YONECO children band.

He therefore appealed to people of Zomba and other districts to patronised the event.

“Let me appeal to people in Zomba and from other districts to come and commemorate the Day of the African Child,” Ndaona added.

The Day of African Child is commemorated every year on June 16 but Malawi will commemorate the day on June 30.