Toast unveils new single “Correct”

Roy Kafoteka

Hip-Hop artist Toast comes forward revealing his brand new single titled, “Correct”.

Following the success of his recent single “Angels” earlier this year, award-winning rapper, Toast is taking a different direction with his music and exploring new music technicalities while teasing fans about his new sound.

Toast is set to own the summer with a series of Caribbean fused Alternative Rap songs starting with “Correct”, which shows the versatile artist has once again tapped into his melodic bag.

Born Gomezgani Kambwiri, Toast has overtime popularly grown to become one of the most trendy head-hitters in the urban music industry. While having been well-known for his playful lyricism and flow, the rapper has the ability to mix in his verses with a bit of vernac and in the end still go out as he came in: with a catchy tune and heavy blow.

Unlike sticking to his original rap roots, Toast takes a new vibe as he floats on the song, serenading a love interest, expressing his contentment with her and their relationship as he sings “Umandipeza” on the chorus.

“The song is out on all major streaming platforms and this one is for the gyaldem,” says the rapper currently in his final year studying for a BSc in Networking.

