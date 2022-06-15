Top transfers to watch this window

The transfer window has swung open though things are still calm. There’s no guarantee that it will stay so for long. Talks are definitely going on in the background and soon we will start seeing a lot of movement. The big clubs are preparing for their continental competitions and the smaller ones have duty coming up domestically.

A number of clubs have already made big moves as the summer break is going to be shorter than usual, with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and more, have already made inroads in the transfer window, but it is still expected they will add more.

Of all the moves made so far, one that has stood out is Erling Haaland’s switch to Manchester City. City did their business quite early, ending a lot of speculations regarding Haaland’s future. The player seems to have settled well already, linking up with his national team, Norway and with five goals in four Nations League matches. On SportyTrader previews, he has been an easy pick for a player to score any time and he hasn’t disappointed in Norway’s fine run so far.

Well, it is done with Haaland and focus will shift now to the growing number of top stars linked with moves. A top destination seems to be the Premier League, and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is the next big transfer happening soon. Liverpool have made giant steps in this deal, speculated to be in the region of £86m, and rising to around £100m with the add-ons.

Gabriel Jesus is one player who may be unsettled by Haaland’s arrival. The Manchester City forward is currently with Brazil on international duty but must be keeping tabs on the happenings in England. Arsenal have been linked with him, in their search for a number 9 and such a move has been termed great should it happen, as Jesus will want regular playtime, and has already worked with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before.

Arsenal could also make a move to cash in on top keeper, Bernd Leno. The German remains one of the best in his position, though he lost his place to a much younger Aaron Ramsdale in the just concluded season. The 30-year-old still wants to play for his country and with the World Cup approaching, his focus will clearly be away from Arsenal. He has 12 months to go on his Gunners deal but Fulham have been linked with him.

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United is over. He is currently injured and on holiday in the USA but he already has chasers. Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG have all been linked with the midfielder. Apparently, he favors a move to PSG but would first want to see if there will be managerial changes, with Mauricio Pochettino rumored to be on his way out, after Zinedine Zidane emerged as favorite to take over.

Brazilian forward Raphinha is another player in focus. The Brazilian had a tough season with Leeds United, who only survived on the final day and after a pivotal campaign for them, he may want the blessings to leave. The small problem is that he still has two years remaining on his Leeds deal, even as Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with him.