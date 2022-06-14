Wanderers to launch Mukuru sponsorship

The Lali Luban based team, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, has revealed that it will officially launch the Mukuru deal at Mpira Stadiu Blantyre tomorrow.

Wanderers Commercialisation Chairperson, Clement Stambuli confirmed the development.

“Our fans should expect a colourful event. We expect to have high-profile football administrators and other team officials,” said Stambuli.

“Mukuru representatives will also be in attendance and, of course, a section of our supporters will be present,” he added.

The Chairperson added that with the coming of Mukuru, Wanderers are expected to compete for trophies.

Stambuli said: “With this deal, we expect the team to continue doing well and compete for trophies in the country. It is our hope that we will perform better than last season,”

Football Association of Malawi President, Walter Nyamilandu said with the launch set for Wednesday, he expects the team to be moved away from being run as a community entity into commercial one.

With the coming of Mukuru, Mighty Wanderers will be named after the company among other terms in the contract.

Mighty Wanderers lost their Sponsorship from Be Forward Limited in December, 2020. Last season, the team depended on Salima Sugar Company and Dr Thom Mpinganjira who were bailing them out.