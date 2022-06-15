Maduka unveiled as Maritzburg coach

Days after quitting Royal AM, Malawi legend John Maduka has been unveiled as a new coach for South African side Maritzburg United.

The 51-year old tendered his resignation after guiding Royal AM to position three in the 2021/22 DSTV Premiership season.

And today, he has been officially unveiled as a new coach for Maritzburg United.

“We had many applications and one of them was the gentleman in front of you. We had no hesitation and we believe he will fulfill all our ambitions in the club,” said the team’s Chairman Farook Kadodia during the press conference.

“I can now confirm that coach John Maduka is our new coach,” he added.

On his part, Maduka said he was looking forward to the tasks ahead, adding that the club belong to another level hence his decision to join them.

“I felt that with my ambition, I thought this was the place to be. I am looking forward to the tasks that lies ahead.

“I would like to thank the chairman and the owner of the club. I can promise that they have given this job to the right person. This club belong to another level,” he said.

Maduka previously coached Celtic during the 2020/21 season and led them to the final of that season’s MTN 8 Cup.

The club was then sold to Durban’s business tycoon Mamkhize who changed the name to Royal AM.

Maduka was in charge of the club till the end of the season and surprisingly, he handed in his resignation despite finishing the season on position three.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24