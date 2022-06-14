Queens thrash Namibia in Tri-Nation Series

The Malawi National Netball Team continues to baptize teams at the ongoing Cosana Tri-nations Series as the team thrashed Namibia on Tuesday morning at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Sports Complex in Blantyre.

The proudly called Queens massacred Namibia by 77 baskets to 25, the biggest victory since the tournament started on Sunday.

Coach for Queens, Peace Chawinga, made three changes from the team that beat Zimbabwe Netball Team on Monday evening as wing defender Martha Dambo, Goal Attacker Jane Chimaliro were rested for Shira Dimba and Jesca Mazengera respectively.

Namibia were the team that started better than Queens as they were the first team to score.

Queens knowing that they were at home and they had the 8th player in the name of supporters, picked themselves up and stared flying as usual.

Queens were leading by 16 baskets to 5 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Malawi Queens continued from where they stopped and they registered a 39-9 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, they took the tally to 58 over Namibia’s 17 and they finished the fourth quarter with 77 to 25 baskets.

Peace Kaluwa-Chawinga was happy with the performance of her Charges.

She said: “Players are responding well to the new tactics and today they have shown it. My players were consistent in all the four quarters, am happy.”

On her part, Dinette Burden, Coach for Namibia, said fatigue played a role in the team’s performance.

“It’s Embarrassing, but I suspect it’s fatigue that is making our players to miscommunicate,” said Burden.

Dinette added that despite the loss, the players are gaining experience in Malawi.

Queens are using the tournament for the preparations for the Commonwealth games slated July this year.