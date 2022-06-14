Exit Zodwa, enter William Last KRM

A week after South African artist Zodwa Wabantu was banned from performing in Malawi, the country has beckoned Botswana’s William Last KRM.

The Malawian comedian, Felistus ‘Nya uyu’ Ngwira confirmed the news. According to Nya uyu, the Motswana will grace Vilekeke Night of Laughter series of events.

“For the first time in Malawi, it is my honour to introduce the final act performing at the Vilekeke Night of Laughter Tour,” said Ngwira in a post

William will perform at the event alongside other renowned comedians from the continent.

The tour which targets the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu from 1st to 3rd July, will also attract Zambian Steffan Phiri, among other top-notch comedians.

The Motswana is the headliner at the event given his reputation in the industry. He is recognised globally for his comic works of art.

