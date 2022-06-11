Police launch manhunt for Airtel shop burglars in Chitipa

Police in Chitipa are hunting for criminals who broke into Airtel shop and stole K4.2 million cash, one cell phone valued at K11 thousand and Mi-fi valued at K20,000.

The incident occurred during the night of 8-9 June, 2022 at Chitipa Trading Centre.

It is reported that on June 8, 2022 at 18:00hours, the shop supervisor knocked off leaving the office well locked and the watchman had already reported on duty.

The following morning at 7 o’clock when the supervisor reported for duty, he found that a toilet window and the storeroom door had been broken into.

Meanwhile Police in the district have launched investigations to trace the culprits.