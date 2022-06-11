Child dies after being run over by dad’s reversing vehicle

A one-year-old baby, Brian Zimba, has died after a vehicle which his father was reversing run over him at Bulala Trading Center in Mzimba.

The accident occurred when Timothy Zimba of Chigulugulu village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District, a father to the child, was reversing the Hino lorry at his shop without noticing the presence of his son who happened to be playing behind the vehicle.

Due to the impact, the child sustained severe head injuries.

He was rushed to Bulala Health Centre and pronounced dead upon arrival. Postmortem results revealed that the baby died due to severe head injuries.

Brian Zimba hailed from Chigulugulu village in Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba District.

Police in the district have since advised people to take precautionary measures such as checking the surroundings before starting the engine to avoid such accidents.

