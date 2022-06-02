Dairy farmers given hope over prices

Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe, says government will speed up the process of establishing a National Milk Marketing Board to control milk production and regulate minimum price for the product in the country.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during the commemoration of World Milk Day at Bvumbwe Research Station in Thyolo which was held under the theme: ‘Milk: Source of Sustainable Nutrition, Environmental and Socio-Economic Empowerment.’

Lowe said it was disheartening to note that dairy farmers toil to feed the cattle recommended food rations and protect them from pests and diseases yet at the end are offered low prices by milk processors.

The Minister assured dairy farmers that the establishment of a National Milk Marketing Board would help to address challenges that farmers face on a daily basis.

President for Malawi Milk Producers Association (MMPA), Rodrick Mbango, said people should consider dairy farming as one of the businesses that might help to fight against poverty in the country.

World Milk Day is commemorated on June 1, every year and the event brings together dairy farmers, processors and government officials to reflect on challenges and opportunities to scale up milk production and consumption.

Reported by Tikondane Vega and Stewart Majiga