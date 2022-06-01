Teenager kills 23-year-old man over girlfriend

A young man aged 18 in Mulanje has allegedly killed a 23-year-old man because of a 14-year-old girl who was reportedly in relationship with the two men.

Police in Mulanje have arrested the 18-year-old man identified as Limbani Mtimaukanena. The victim has been identified Henderson Kalonga.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said the mother of Kalonga reported that on Sunday evening, her son took the 14-year-old girl to his house and upon hearing the news, Limbani Mtimaukanena, who was also in a relationship with the girl, followed the two.

He found that they had locked themselves inside the house.

Mtimaukanena allegedly forced the door open and stabbed the two using a pair of scissors.

The two sustained injuries were rushed to Mulanje Mission Hospital where Kalonga died while receiving treatment.

The suspect fled after the incident but was arrested yesterday. He is expected to answer the charge of murder.