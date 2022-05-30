Zambian artists honour Martse

Musicians from neighbouring Zambia have joined Malawians in celebrating the life of hip-hop icon Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata who died last week.

Renowned Band Organized Family, and General Kanene are among the renowned players in Zambia’s music industry, who are crying along Malawians following the demise of the rapper.

Recently, Organized Family posted pictures which shows the group cladding T-Shirts, which are branded with the Martse’s moniker.

According to the Njota hit-makers, they are celebrating the life and legacy of Martin.

“We choose to celebrate the life and legacy of the Malawian hip-hop guru. Rest in peace our Malawian hip-hop champion,” reads the caption in partial

Martse died of burns wounds at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre. The Malawi nation including its leaders, continues to mourn his death.

