Chiukepo Msowoya in Flames final squad for Ethiopia, Guinea matches

Flames Head Coach Marian Mario Marinica has named his final 25-man squad for the forthcoming back to back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia and Guinea next month.
Marinica’s side is in Group D alongside Ethiopia, Guinea and Egypt and their first assignment will be against The Walia Ibex before traveling to Guinea for the second match.
Missing on the list is captain Limbikani Mzava who has excused himself to recover from an injury he sustained during Amazulu FC commitments in South Africa for.
Precious Sambani, who also recovered from his long term injury after missing the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroun is also dropped, alongside Peter Cholopi and Nickson Mwase.
Marinica has included four new players to his squad, including Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Clever Mkungula and Blue Eagles’ Gaddie Chirwa.
However, Brighton Munthali has been included as a reserve player despite his outstanding start to the new season with Blue Eagles.
Chiukepo Msowoya has also made his way back into the coach’s plans after displaying scintillating form for Mighty Wanderers, netting five goals in the ongoing Super League season.
Below is the full squad list:
Goalkeepers
Ernest Kakhobwe
Charles Thom
Clever Mkungula
Defenders
Dennis Chembezi
Paul Ndlovu
Alick Lungu
Blessings Mpokera
Mark Fodya
Lawrence Chaziya
Stainley Sanudi
Gomezgani Chirwa
Midfielders
Chimwemwe Idana
Gerald Phiri Junior
Chikoti Chirwa
Charles Petro
John Banda
Francisco Madinga
Micium Mhone
Yamikani Chester
Forwards
Gabadinho Mhango
Gaddie Chirwa
Khuda Myaba
Stain Davie
Chiukepo Msowoya
Reserve
Brighton Munthali
