Muluzi quits politics to become business executive

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi says he has quit active politics to become a Pan-African business executive.

Muluzi said this on his Facebook page today, days after announcing his decision to resign as UDF president.

“Together with global business partners we intend to immediately lead in kick starting a mini-industrial and economic revolution for the progress and development of Malawi,” Muluzi said.

He added that he is open to people’s ideas regarding his new role and has asked people to share the ideas or strategies.

According to information Muluzi has shared, he will now be working with Aya Corporation Limited which is based in London.

On Saturday, Muluzi announced his resignation as UDF president and the appointment UDF president for the Eastern Region, Lilian Patel, as acting president until the party elects his successor at the National Convention.

Muluzi, the son of former President Bakili Muluzi, started leading the UDF ahead of the 2014 presidential elections in which he contested and came fourth.

He also contested in the 2019 presidential elections and after the results of the polls were nullified, he joined forces with former President Peter Mutharika as runningmate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Muluzi served as cabinet minister in the Peter Mutharika administration as well as in the Joyce Banda administration.

