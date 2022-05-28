Witchdoctor tracks down thieves using magic in Kenya

The witchdoctor used his magical powers and the three thieves were attacked by bees, forcing them to return stolen livestock to the owner.

According to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the incident happened at Botsotso in Kakamega county.

The owner of the livestock Tolibert Imbiakah, 42, woke up one day earlier this week only to find the animals missing from their pen.

Imbiakah visited a witchdoctor over the theft and the witchdoctor went to the man’s compound where he conducted some rituals at the enclosure while mumbling some incantations.

He then told the owner not to worry as the thugs would come looking for him after two days.

“True to his words, today (May 27) at 10am, three men Hillary Momanyi, 22, John Bukhazio 28 and Winston Mutiele, 20, emerged, their hands mobbed by swarms of bees as they carried the animals aloft bleating and mooing rhythmically,” the DCI said on its Facebook page.

The incident that brought activities in Emusanda village to standstill as the three men who had been attacked by a swarm of bees emerged, carrying on their shoulders the stolen goat and a calf.

“The owner of the animals emerged and positively identified his stock as the witch doctor took possession of his bees before handing over the apologetic thugs to authorities,” the DCI said yesterday.

Commenters on the page have since urged the DCI to give the witchdoctor job and put him on payroll.

“Some which doctors should be on government payroll,” said one person.

Another commenter said: “You should pay that witch doctor. He has done a good job. Am sure you guys would have taken days using forensic whatever.”