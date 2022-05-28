Eastern Region Police to open Police Unit at Lulanga in Mangochi

People of Traditional Authority Lulanga in Mangochi district will not be walking long distances to access police services as police will soon open Lulanga Police Unit which has been constructed in the area.

This was said on Thursday May 26, 2022 by the Commissioner of Police for Eastern Region, Casper Chalera, at a crime prevention meeting held at Traditional Authority Lulanga’s Headquarters.F

Chalera said it is his wish and the wish of the Malawi Police Service that people should not walk a long distance to access police services.

He therefore assured them that police will soon be sending officers to open the facility.

“Security is a base for development and it is my wish and the wish of the Malawi Police Service that people should not walk a long distance to access police services and I assure you that my office will be sending officers to open the unit,” said Chalera.

He then asked the community to work hand in hand with the officers once deployed as police alone cannot fight crime.

He also stressed on the need to strengthen security of people with albinism, fighting human trafficking, gender based violence and cross border crimes.

Echoing the Commissioner’s sentiments, Regional Community Policing Chairperson (REC) Dan Phiri urged all community policing structures in the area to be vigilant and act as a bridge with the police.

He further reminded the community that security starts with an individual and asked them to jealously guard the borders and fight against cross border crime as Traditional Authority Lulanga shares boundary with the Republic of Mozambique.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Lulanga thanked police for organizing the meeting and its commitment towards providing safety and security to rural areas.

He therefore assured police that he will work hand in hand with the officers once deployed so that people in his area can be doing their businesses without fear of crime.

During the meeting, the Commissioner distributed reflective jackets, torches and whistles to community policing forums in the area and the items were donated by Foreign Commonwealth Development office through the British High Commission.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24