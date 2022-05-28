Power outage hits Malawi

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says there is power outage countrywide due to a system shutdown.

This is the second system shutdown resulting in countrywide power loss this month.

In a statement this afternoon, ESCOM said its system shut down this morning at 10:33AM but some areas have had no power since 4AM today.

The corporation has said it is struggling to restore the power.

“Efforts are being made to restore power at the earliest possible time,” ESCOM.

For the past weeks, Malawi has been experiencing power outages lasting at least four hours a day and on some day extending to 10 hours.

