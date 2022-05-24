19 students arrested at Mayani Secondary School

Police in Dedza have arrested 19 students at Mayani Secondary School for damaging school property.

The school has been closed following the violence.

Police publicist in the district Sub-Inspector Edward Kabango said the students have damaged 245 window panes and 60 chairs at the school.

He added that 135 window panes at Mayani Police Unit have also been damaged.

“The students wanted to force the school authorities to initiate the release of their fellow student who was arrested for rape,” says Kabango.

The students’ protests started on Sunday night following the arrest of a 19-year-old student at the school.

The teenager is being accused of a raping a fellow form 3 student aged 16.