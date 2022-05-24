Chilima applauds Chitipa reforms progress

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has expressed satisfaction with progress achieved by Chitipa District Council in the implementation of public sector reforms whose initiatives have trickled to community level.

Speaking in Chitipa on Monday after interacting with members of Chitipa District Council during a quarterly reform review meeting, Chilima said it is interesting to note that the Council has taken the initiative to local communities.

Before the meeting, Chilima toured pavilions of value added agricultural produce which are processed by local reforms’ committees in the district.

“This is commendable because the reforms are intended for the people at all levels for improved efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism with the goal of improving service delivery,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude that Witimba-Kaseghe Cooperative, which produces cooking oil from sun flower and soya beans, has been certified by Malawi Bureau of Standards.

Sales and Marketing Officer for Witimba-Kaseghe Cooking Oil Cooperative, Cryston Kabaghe, said the cooperative which started in 2010 realised over K62 million during the last year’s agricultural season.

