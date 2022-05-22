Devotion: Stick to  God’s Voice

Luke 3 : 21-22 ” Now when all the people were baptized, and when Jesus also had been baptized and was praying, the heavens were opened, and the Holy Spirit descended on him in bodily form, like a dove; and a voice came from heaven, “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.”

When Jesus was praying, a voice came confirming that He was the son of God. Everybody heard it and were excited. Immediately another voice came to question the first voice of God. Luke 4 : 3 The devil said to him, “If you are the Son of God, command this stone to become bread.”

The devil questioned Jesus identity as the son of God soon after God had affirmed it. The devil works in the same way up to now. He will always question the very voice of God that you may have heard.

When the Word of God comes to you, and you are determined to start something possibly a Business, Project, work of God, Job and so on; immediately contrary voices arise. They question your capability, ability and capacity to complete it. The contrary voices always aim at discouraging you. Rebuke the contrary voice and stick to what God wants you to accomplish.

Isaiah 54:17 “..and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shall condemn..”

Nehemiah met the same issue. When he wanted to start building the city, the enemies came and started pulling him down by their words. He refused the voice of the enemy. Nehemiah 2:19“But when Sanballat the Horonite, Tobiah the Ammontite servant, and Geshem the Arabian, heard it, they ridiculed us, and despised us, and said, “What is this thing that you are doing? Will you rebel against the king?”

The contrary voices did the same to Bartimeus to prevent him from receiving his miracle, but he didn’t give up nor give in. Mark 10:46-49 “..When he heard that it was Jesus the Nazarene, he began to cry out, and say, “Jesus, you son of David, have mercy on me!” Many rebuked him, that he should be quiet, but he cried out much more, “You son of David, have mercy on me!”Jesus stood still, and said, “Call him.” They called the blind man, saying to him, “Cheer up! Get up. He is calling you!”

CONFESSION

I refuse to obey to any contrary voice that oppose the Word of God in my life. I will do what the Word tells me and will despise every contrary voices. In Jesus name. Amen

