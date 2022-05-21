FAM commits to fulfilling ‘raising the bar’

The Football Association of Malawi has committed to fulfilling the Raising the Bar strategic focus areas.

The Association’s President Walter Nyamilandu Manda made the commitment on Saturday at the end of a four-day Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Assist Leadership Retreat at the Kuchawe Hotel in Zomba.

The retreat, which was aimed at reviewing the FAM Raising the Bar strategic direction two years down the line after strategy come into effect, has produced a short-term operational plan focusing on three key strategic areas namely Governance and Administration, Techncial Development, and Income Generation.

Nyamilandu Manda said: “It was important that two years after we launched the Raising the Bar, we needed to see how far we have gone, where we are and what we need to do close the gap.

“UEFA having interacted with our stakeholders, gave us the feedback on what we need to do for us to move forward. They have helped us to produce a blueprint that can help us realize our plans in the short term and some in the long term.

“So, we are focusing on short term plans that we can achieve within one year but also laying foundation for the long term as it is key for sustainability. We have identified three key pillars that we need to work on.”

UEFA Assist Project member Marie Clerc said the European football governing body will continue to work with FAM in the next six months to ensure the plan is implemented.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FAM on future projects. So, we have produced an action plan that must be implemented for the future of Malawi football in line with strategic plan and the Manifesto in the next 12 months. We will continue giving FAM support to achieve the plan,” said Clerc.

The UEFA Assist which was launched in 2017, aims to enhance football development and increase solidarity to tackle the needs of confederations and national associations outside of Europe.

Source: FAM