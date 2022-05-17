Hit-and-run motorcyclist arrested in Rumphi

Rumphi Police has arrested a motorcyclist identified as Yarusha Mwafulirwa, 34, who hit to death a 7-year-old boy and ran away in February this year.

The incident happened on February 28, 2022 at Luzi trading centre along the M1 road in Mzimba north.

The deceased has been identified as Nicholas Munthali from Luzi area under Inkosi Jalavikuba in Mzimba District.

Report indicates that the motorcyclist who was cruising along the M1 road passing the said trading centre hit to death a boy but never stopped.

The matter was reported to Rumphi Police Station where they instituted a manhunt. Following investigations on the matter, the suspect was arrested on May 16, 2022 in Karonga District.

Mwafulilwa has since been charged with five counts of riding motorcycle on a public road without driving license contrary to section 18, using uninsured motorcycle on a public road contrary to section 141, causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126(4)c, failing to stop and ascertain the nature of and extent of any injuries sustained by a person contrary to section124(1)b and Failing to report the accident to any nearest police station within 24 hours of service contrary to section 124(1) of Road Traffic Act.

He will soon be taken to court to answer the charges levelled against him.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to all road users to report to police in time whenever they have been involved in road accident.

Mwafulilwa 34, hails from Mwandenga Village under Traditional Authority Mwakaboko in Karonga District.