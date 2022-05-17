World Connect builds K6.6 million school library in Zomba

World Connect has advised learners at Nsala Primary School in Zomba and surrounding areas to diversify their knowledge by reading various books that are available in different places.

World Connect Field Partner Chimwemwe Nzima made the remarks during the official opening of a K6.6 million library that has been built at Nsala Primary School in Zomba as one way of promoting quality education in the district.

Nzima said it is important for learners to take care of the library and the books.

“It is through reading that people gain knowledge and excel in life. I believe the learners will be able to read and utilize the knowledge that they will be gaining through various books. Let me also take this opportunity to appeal to other stakeholders to help by donating books to the library so that learners can access them easily. We all know that there are few libraries in primary schools across the country and this library is expected to improve the education standards at this school,” Mzima added.

In her remarks, Zomba District Rural Education Officer Veronika Nyaka commended World Connect for building the library saying it is part of the ministry’s goals to help learners to do well in schools as they will be reading literary materials.

“As a ministry, we appreciate this initiative because it will help leaners greatly as they will be able to read different books that will be available in the library.” Nyaka said

Dorothy Shaba, a standard 6 pupil, said previously they were failing to take care of the books and also read them wherever they want because of lack of the library.

“We are so proud of this library. We also ask some organisations to give us some books so that this library can be filled,” Shaba added.