Elephants to be translocated from Liwonde to Kasungu National Park

Government through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DPNW) says it is ready to commence translocation of 250 elephants and 50 other animals from Liwonde to Kasungu National Park.

Deputy Director for Parks and Wildlife, William Mgoola said in an interview on Wednesday after addressing Kasungu District Executive Committee (DEC) that with support from partners like International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), they have secured enough funds to carry out the exercise from June to August, 2022.

“Through Zambia-Malawi Elephant Landscape Project, we will translocate more than 300 animals from Liwonde of which 250 will be elephants. As a department, we have come up with the initiative in order to scale up the population of Wildlife in Kasungu National Park which will help attract more tourists,” he said.

A South African Private firm called Conservation Solutions which translocated the elephants from Liwonde to Nkhotakota game reserve has also been hired to carry out the exercise.

By Yankho Phiri.