Chilima going to South Africa on Friday

Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima will on Friday, May 13th leave Malawi for Durban in South Africa, where he will attend the 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour.

According to a press statement signed by Chilima’s director of communications and public relations, Pilirani Phiri, President Lazarus Chakwera who is occupied with other official duties has delegated Chilima to go to Durban is a representation of Malawi

The statement indicates that Chilima is expected to deliver a speech on behalf of Chakwera at the opening of the conference this coming Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Another part of the statement says the trip is an opportunity for the country to identify good practices and lasting solutions for child labour cases which is said to have risen to over 160 million worldwide.

It is reported that this is coming following 2021 global report on child labour which shows that the number of children involved in child labour has increased with 8.4 million children since 2017.

The conference will be held from Sunday to Friday May 20, 2022, however vice president Chilima is expected to return to Malawi this Tuesday on May 17, 2022.