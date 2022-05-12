51-year-old man jailed for raping 2-year-old child

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Thyolo yesterday sentenced 51-year-old Robert Yobe, to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 2-year-old girl.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police sergeant Rabecca Kashoti said that the court heard through the state prosecutor Sub Inspector Abigail Mayuni that on April 1, 2022 at around 07:00 hours, the victim was left at home under the care of her two sisters while their mother went for her usual business.

Kashoti added that Mayuni further told the court that during that

day, the sisters opted to go to the market leaving the girl under watch of Yobe who happens to be their neighbor.

“He then took advantage of their absence and defiled the baby. And when the sisters returned, they found the victim and Yobe coming out of the house. Upon carrying her they observed blood oozing continuously from her private parts.

“This prompted them to report the issue to their mother who was already back from work,” she said.

The victim was taken to Masambanjati Health Centre for medical assistance and treatment where results indicated that she was defiled.

After informing the police of the ordeal, the suspect was later apprehended.

Appearing before court, Yobe pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code, which prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubts.

In submission, Mayuni pleaded for stiffer punishment saying that such cases are becoming rampant in the area.

In mitigation, Yobe pleaded for leniency saying he is a bread winner for his family.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Asunta Maxwell concurred with the state and slapped him to 21 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Yobe hails from Chikumba Village, Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District.