Moyale back to winning ways

Moyale Barracks registered their second win of the season at home on Sunday after beating Karonga United 2-0 in the Tnm Super League.

Both goals came in the first half, Lloyd Njaliwa scoring the opener in the 19th minute before Raphael Phiri added the second after 37 minutes.

Karonga upped their game in the second half but Moyale goalkeeper McDonald Harawa denied all their attempts.

As the game went on, in the 84 minute Harawa was shown a second yellow card by referee Rose Zimba due to delaying tactics.

The game ended Moyale 2, Karonga nil.

In a post match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said he is happy for winning the game.

“I am happy we bagged maximum points today and that’s the way to go, we told our boys not to make any mistakes but to score a quick goal that’s what they did today, we are going forward to keep on winning and collecting points,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Christopher Nyambose Karonga United coach, blamed his boys for giving Moyale more respect.

“My boys at first were playing in fear like they were giving to much respect to Moyale, and with the coming of two goals my players lost concentration of the game,” he said.

Moyale have now moved from position 13 to 10, with 10 points from 10 games played while Karonga are on position 14, from 9 games with 7 points.