Eagles reclaim top spot

Blue Eagles have returned to the top of the TNM Super League standings following their convincing 3-0 win over Mighty Tigers at Nankhaka Stadium in Area 30 of Lilongwe city on Sunday afternoon.

Schumaker Kuwali’s brace and Gaddie Chirwa’s 76th minute goal were enough for the police side to bag all the three points that have dislodged Nyasa Big Bullets as Eagles are on top with 25 points while Bullets are second with 23 points and both have remained with six matches each to wrap up the first round.

Tigers are now returning to the south with three points in their two assignments as on Saturday, they thumped 16th ranked TN Stars, and the Kaukau boys are fourth with 15 points.

In Rumphi district, Trouble Kajani’s brace was enough for the rookies Rumphi United to get all the three points on top of their fellows, Sable Farming, in their 2-0 win at Rumphi Stadium.

Rumphi have since moved up to 11th on the log table with nine points while Sable Farming are second from the bottom with five points from seven matches played.

Elsewhere, goals from Chiukepo Msowoya and Muhammad Sulumba were enough for Mighty Wanderers to beat Dedza Dynamos 2-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Wanderers who received a boost from Mukuru over the last week having agreed a sponsorship deal have been performing poorly as they are coming from two consecutive defeats and can now afford a smile.

Following the result, Nomads are fifth on the standings with 13 points while Dynamos are ranked 13th with eight points.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Lloyd Njaliwa and Raphael Phiri’s first half goals were enough for Moyale Barracks to beat Karonga United 2-0 to move up to 10th with ten points from ten matches played.

Karonga are in the relegation zone as they are third from the bottom with seven points and they need to pull up their socks for them to remain in the league.

At Civo Stadium, Ndaona Daisi’s lone goal was enough for Kamuzu Barracks to beat Ekwendeni Hammers 1-0 to go up to third with 17 points from eight matches played.

Hammers are going back to the northern region with just a point after they held Silver Strikers to one all on Saturday. They are currently seventh on the log with 11 points.